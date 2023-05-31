The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Rays.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.397) this season, fueled by 53 hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 45th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.

Happ has recorded a hit in 34 of 53 games this season (64.2%), including 15 multi-hit games (28.3%).

Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (7.5%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has had at least one RBI in 24.5% of his games this year (13 of 53), with more than one RBI five times (9.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 28.3% of his games this season (15 of 53), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .253 AVG .364 .391 OBP .471 .387 SLG .582 6 XBH 8 2 HR 2 9 RBI 9 22/17 K/BB 11/12 2 SB 2 Home Away 29 GP 24 19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%) 2 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

