Jake Burger -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the mound, on May 31 at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Jaime Barria

MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and seven walks while hitting .264.

Burger has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 39 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.6% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 25.6% of his games this season, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.

Burger has had an RBI in 13 games this season (33.3%), including eight multi-RBI outings (20.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 17 games this year (43.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .275 AVG .148 .348 OBP .258 .800 SLG .333 9 XBH 3 6 HR 1 12 RBI 2 10/5 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 17 15 (68.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (35.3%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (11.8%)

