Luis Robert -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the hill, on May 31 at 2:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Angels.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

  • Robert has 53 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .527, both of which rank first among Chicago hitters this season.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 119th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
  • In 63.0% of his 54 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (22.2%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 33.3% of his games this season, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 21
.208 AVG .282
.311 OBP .330
.396 SLG .553
6 XBH 11
2 HR 6
7 RBI 14
13/6 K/BB 29/3
0 SB 1
Home Away
27 GP 27
17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (33.3%)
14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%)
7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (18.5%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Angels have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • The Angels will send Barria (1-2) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw one inning against the Miami Marlins, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
