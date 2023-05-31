Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rays - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on May 31 at 2:20 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rays.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Rays Player Props
|Cubs vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Rays Odds
|Cubs vs Rays Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Rays
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.396) thanks to 13 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 109th in slugging.
- Hoerner has had a hit in 35 of 46 games this year (76.1%), including multiple hits 15 times (32.6%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (8.7%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Hoerner has driven in a run in 15 games this season (32.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this year (43.5%), including six games with multiple runs (13.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.322
|AVG
|.277
|.352
|OBP
|.342
|.448
|SLG
|.323
|6
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|4
|6/3
|K/BB
|11/6
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|18
|22 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- The Rays rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rays are sending Eflin (7-1) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.17 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.17, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.