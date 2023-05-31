Tucker Barnhart and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (58 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin on May 31 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

Barnhart is hitting .169 with a double and eight walks.

Barnhart has gotten a hit in eight of 25 games this season (32.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 25 games this year.

Barnhart has driven in a run in three games this season (12.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in one of 25 games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 .192 AVG .167 .222 OBP .273 .192 SLG .222 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 11/1 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 10 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings