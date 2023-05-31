Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rays - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Tucker Barnhart and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (58 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin on May 31 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart is hitting .169 with a double and eight walks.
- Barnhart has gotten a hit in eight of 25 games this season (32.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 25 games this year.
- Barnhart has driven in a run in three games this season (12.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in one of 25 games.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|.192
|AVG
|.167
|.222
|OBP
|.273
|.192
|SLG
|.222
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|11/1
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.17 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.17, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
