White Sox vs. Angels: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox square off against Gio Urshela and the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Angels have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite White Sox (-140). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).
Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
White Sox vs. Angels Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|White Sox
|-140
|+115
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
White Sox Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the White Sox and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The White Sox have three wins against the spread in their last six chances. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Chicago's past six games has been 8.6, a stretch during which the White Sox and their opponent have hit the over each time.
Explore More About This Game
White Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The White Sox are 13-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 59.1% of those games).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Chicago has a record of 7-5 (58.3%).
- The White Sox have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this game.
- Chicago has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 28 times this season for a 28-25-4 record against the over/under.
- The White Sox have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
White Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|13-14
|10-20
|9-17
|14-17
|18-26
|5-8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.