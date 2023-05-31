Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Angels on May 31, 2023
Player prop bet options for Andrew Vaughn, Shohei Ohtani and others are available when the Chicago White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Lance Lynn Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Lynn Stats
- The White Sox's Lance Lynn (4-5) will make his 12th start of the season.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Lynn has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 5.83 ERA ranks 69th, 1.453 WHIP ranks 65th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 19th.
Lynn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Tigers
|May. 26
|6.0
|3
|3
|1
|5
|5
|vs. Royals
|May. 21
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|6
|2
|vs. Guardians
|May. 16
|7.0
|7
|3
|1
|7
|0
|at Royals
|May. 10
|5.0
|9
|7
|7
|4
|2
|at Reds
|May. 5
|6.2
|8
|4
|4
|8
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 19 walks and 39 RBI (52 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .250/.328/.438 so far this year.
- Vaughn will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Angels
|May. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|3
|4
|vs. Angels
|May. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Tigers
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Tigers
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Tigers
|May. 26
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has recorded 53 hits with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .261/.315/.527 slash line on the season.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|May. 30
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 55 hits with eight doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a .263/.338/.507 slash line so far this year.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has 56 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 24 walks and 29 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .277/.366/.510 on the year.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|May. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Marlins
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 27
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Marlins
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
