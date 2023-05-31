The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes is batting .273 with a double, six home runs and four walks.
  • Gomes has gotten at least one hit in 61.3% of his games this season (19 of 31), with multiple hits seven times (22.6%).
  • He has homered in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 15 games this year (48.4%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 12 of 31 games (38.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
.375 AVG .258
.381 OBP .303
.700 SLG .452
5 XBH 2
4 HR 2
10 RBI 5
4/1 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 1
Home Away
15 GP 16
11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (43.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.71 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Eflin (7-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.17 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.17, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
