After going 3-14 last season and failing to make the playoffs, the Chicago Bears are -130 to hit the over on 7.5 wins in 2023.

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bears' win total this season? Head to DraftKings and sign up with our link for a first-time depositor bonus!

Bears: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 7.5 -130 +110 56.5%

Sign up now to bet on the Bears' win total with DraftKings!

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago compiled a 5-12-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Bears games.

Chicago ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.

Last year the Bears won only twice at home and once away from home.

Chicago won only one game when favored (1-1), and twice as the underdog (2-13).

In their division, the Bears were winless (0-6), and they were 1-11 in their conference.

Bears Impact Players

Last season Justin Fields put up 2,242 passing yards (149.5 per game) while going 192-for-318 (60.4%) and throwing for 17 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He tacked on 1,143 rushing yards on 160 carries with eight touchdowns, averaging 76.2 yards per game.

Last season D.J. Moore grabbed 63 passes for 888 yards (52.2 per game) with seven touchdowns.

DeMarcus Walker put together a strong body of work a year ago, registering 7.0 sacks, 10.0 TFL and 32 tackles.

Eddie Jackson intercepted four passes and tacked on 80 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended last season.

Watch the Bears this season on Fubo!

Chicago 2023 Strength of Schedule

The Bears will have the 18th-ranked schedule in the league, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (143).

Chicago will face six teams this season that ended the year .500 in 2022. That schedule features three teams that put up 12 or more victories and two squads that compiled fewer than six wins last year.

The Bears will have five returning playoff teams on their schedule this season and play four teams with negative playoff odds for the 2023 season.

Bears Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: +160

+160 Odds to Win the NFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.