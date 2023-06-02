Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Tigers Player Props
|White Sox vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Tigers
|White Sox vs Tigers Odds
|White Sox vs Tigers Prediction
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .351, fueled by 16 extra-base hits.
- Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In 52 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In 11 games this year (21.2%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (44.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|21
|.265
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.300
|.327
|SLG
|.298
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|5
|11/4
|K/BB
|12/6
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|20 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (75.0%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.0%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (46.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (17.9%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Olson makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- The right-hander is making his MLB debut at 23 years old.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.