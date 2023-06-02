Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres play Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs at PETCO Park on Friday. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 66 home runs.

Chicago is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

The Cubs rank 12th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 20th in the majors with 248 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Cubs rank 20th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Chicago has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.16) in the majors this season.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of just 1.267 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (0-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

In eight starts this season, Taillon has not yet earned a quality start.

Taillon has two starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 3.9 innings per outing.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Jameson Taillon Brandon Williamson 5/28/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Drew Smyly Graham Ashcraft 5/29/2023 Rays W 1-0 Home Marcus Stroman Taj Bradley 5/30/2023 Rays W 2-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Shane McClanahan 5/31/2023 Rays L 4-3 Home Justin Steele Zach Eflin 6/2/2023 Padres - Away Jameson Taillon Michael Wacha 6/3/2023 Padres - Away Drew Smyly Yu Darvish 6/4/2023 Padres - Away Marcus Stroman Ryan Weathers 6/5/2023 Padres - Away Kyle Hendricks Blake Snell 6/6/2023 Angels - Away Justin Steele Tyler Anderson 6/7/2023 Angels - Away Jameson Taillon Jaime Barria

