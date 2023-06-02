How to Watch the Cubs vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres play Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs at PETCO Park on Friday. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 66 home runs.
- Chicago is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.
- The Cubs rank 12th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.
- Chicago ranks 20th in the majors with 248 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Cubs rank 20th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Chicago has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.16) in the majors this season.
- The Cubs have a combined WHIP of just 1.267 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (0-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- In eight starts this season, Taillon has not yet earned a quality start.
- Taillon has two starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 3.9 innings per outing.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Brandon Williamson
|5/28/2023
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/29/2023
|Rays
|W 1-0
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Taj Bradley
|5/30/2023
|Rays
|W 2-1
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Shane McClanahan
|5/31/2023
|Rays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Zach Eflin
|6/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Michael Wacha
|6/3/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Yu Darvish
|6/4/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Ryan Weathers
|6/5/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Blake Snell
|6/6/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Tyler Anderson
|6/7/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Jaime Barria
