Player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, Nico Hoerner and others are available when the San Diego Padres host the Chicago Cubs at PETCO Park on Friday (at 9:40 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Padres Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 57 hits with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs, 14 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a .285/.336/.395 slash line so far this season.

Hoerner hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays May. 31 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Rays May. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rays May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 56 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 31 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.362/.412 on the year.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays May. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds May. 27 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Michael Wacha Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Wacha Stats

Michael Wacha (5-1) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 11th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Wacha has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 31-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.45), 23rd in WHIP (1.099), and 49th in K/9 (7.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Wacha Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees May. 27 7.0 5 2 2 4 0 vs. Red Sox May. 21 6.0 5 0 0 4 1 vs. Royals May. 15 7.0 1 0 0 11 1 at Twins May. 9 6.0 3 1 1 4 3 vs. Reds May. 2 6.0 2 0 0 3 2

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soto Stats

Soto has recorded 49 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .259/.421/.492 slash line so far this season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 30 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 1 at Yankees May. 28 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has recorded 53 hits with eight doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .257/.345/.398 so far this year.

Bogaerts has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double and an RBI.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Marlins May. 31 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Yankees May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 27 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

