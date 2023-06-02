Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (hitting .270 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBI), take on starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 31 walks while hitting .265.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.
- Swanson has picked up a hit in 32 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (9.3%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (38.9%), including multiple runs in six games.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.301
|AVG
|.271
|.383
|OBP
|.403
|.446
|SLG
|.390
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|3
|21/11
|K/BB
|17/13
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|24
|20 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|13 (43.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 59 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Padres are sending Wacha (5-1) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 27th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th.
