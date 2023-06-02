Gavin Sheets -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets has two doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks while batting .244.
  • Sheets has gotten a hit in 24 of 42 games this season (57.1%), with more than one hit on four occasions (9.5%).
  • He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 42), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Sheets has had an RBI in 12 games this season (28.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 15 of 42 games so far this year.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 15
.276 AVG .267
.333 OBP .353
.379 SLG .489
1 XBH 4
1 HR 3
7 RBI 5
6/3 K/BB 8/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 21
12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.5%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.48 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (68 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Olson will start for the Tigers, his first this season.
  • The righty is making his MLB debut. He's 23 years old.
