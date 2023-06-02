The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rays.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.394) this season, fueled by 54 hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 44th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.

In 35 of 54 games this season (64.8%) Happ has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (27.8%).

He has hit a home run in 7.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 54), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Happ has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (25.9%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (9.3%).

In 29.6% of his games this season (16 of 54), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .253 AVG .364 .391 OBP .471 .387 SLG .582 6 XBH 8 2 HR 2 9 RBI 9 22/17 K/BB 11/12 2 SB 2 Home Away 30 GP 24 20 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%) 2 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

