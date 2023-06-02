Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Nico Hoerner (batting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .731, fueled by an OBP of .336 and a team-best slugging percentage of .395 this season.
- He ranks 35th in batting average, 79th in on base percentage, and 110th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in 36 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 31.9% of his games this year (15 of 47), with two or more RBI six times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (44.7%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.322
|AVG
|.277
|.352
|OBP
|.342
|.448
|SLG
|.323
|6
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|4
|6/3
|K/BB
|11/6
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|18
|23 (79.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|15 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Wacha (5-1) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.45), 23rd in WHIP (1.099), and 49th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.