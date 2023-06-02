The Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time out, battle Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is batting .263 with seven doubles and nine walks.
  • Anderson has picked up a hit in 25 of 39 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • In 39 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In eight games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 30.8% of his games this season (12 of 39), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 13
.182 AVG .298
.250 OBP .344
.182 SLG .386
0 XBH 5
0 HR 0
3 RBI 2
6/2 K/BB 12/4
0 SB 5
Home Away
18 GP 21
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.48 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Olson will start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
  • The righty will make his MLB debut. He's 23 years old.
