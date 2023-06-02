On Friday, Yan Gomes (.189 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes is hitting .270 with a double, six home runs and four walks.
  • In 59.4% of his games this season (19 of 32), Gomes has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (21.9%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 15.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gomes has had at least one RBI in 46.9% of his games this season (15 of 32), with two or more RBI three times (9.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 12 games this year (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
.375 AVG .258
.381 OBP .303
.700 SLG .452
5 XBH 2
4 HR 2
10 RBI 5
4/1 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 1
Home Away
16 GP 16
11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (43.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Padres' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 27th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.