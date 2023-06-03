Andrew Benintendi -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on June 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has an OPS of .674, fueled by an OBP of .324 and a team-best slugging percentage of .350 this season.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in 42 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

In 53 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In 12 games this year (22.6%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 23 of 53 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 21 .265 AVG .250 .333 OBP .300 .327 SLG .298 3 XBH 4 0 HR 0 4 RBI 5 11/4 K/BB 12/6 2 SB 2 Home Away 25 GP 28 21 (84.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (75.0%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.0%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (17.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings