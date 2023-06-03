Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on June 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 3-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has an OPS of .801, fueled by an OBP of .368 and a team-best slugging percentage of .433 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.

In 33 of 55 games this year (60.0%) Swanson has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (30.9%).

He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 17 games this year (30.9%), Swanson has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .301 AVG .271 .383 OBP .403 .446 SLG .390 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 12 RBI 3 21/11 K/BB 17/13 1 SB 2 Home Away 30 GP 25 20 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (52.0%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%) 13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 3 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings