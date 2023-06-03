Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on June 3 at 10:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 3-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has an OPS of .801, fueled by an OBP of .368 and a team-best slugging percentage of .433 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.
- In 33 of 55 games this year (60.0%) Swanson has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (30.9%).
- He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17 games this year (30.9%), Swanson has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.301
|AVG
|.271
|.383
|OBP
|.403
|.446
|SLG
|.390
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|3
|21/11
|K/BB
|17/13
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|20 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (52.0%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (32.0%)
|13 (43.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|3 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 60 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 4.61 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing batters.
