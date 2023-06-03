After batting .091 with a double and two walks in his past 10 games, Edwin Rios and the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Yu Darvish) at 10:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.

Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Discover More About This Game

Edwin Ríos At The Plate

Rios is hitting .080 with a double, a home run and five walks.

Rios has gotten a hit in two of 16 games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.

He has homered in one game this year.

Rios has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in three of 16 games so far this season.

Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 8 .200 AVG .067 .500 OBP .176 .800 SLG .133 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 0 3/3 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 9 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings