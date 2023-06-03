Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Eloy Jimenez (hitting .415 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Tigers Player Props
|White Sox vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Tigers
|White Sox vs Tigers Odds
|White Sox vs Tigers Prediction
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has six doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .267.
- Jimenez will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last outings.
- Jimenez has recorded a hit in 23 of 30 games this year (76.7%), including five multi-hit games (16.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15 games this year (50.0%), Jimenez has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (53.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|.333
|AVG
|.163
|.390
|OBP
|.234
|.463
|SLG
|.372
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|11/5
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|12
|16 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Lorenzen (2-2) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In eight games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.