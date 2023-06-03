Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers and Michael Lorenzen, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 3, when he went 0-for-3 against the Astros.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .201 with four doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
- Andrus has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Andrus has picked up an RBI in 17.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In nine games this year (23.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|22
|.278
|AVG
|.156
|.371
|OBP
|.224
|.352
|SLG
|.195
|4
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|10/8
|K/BB
|16/4
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|22
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (50.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.5%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (13.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (13.6%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen (2-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
