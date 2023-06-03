Saturday, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers and Michael Lorenzen, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 3, when he went 0-for-3 against the Astros.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .201 with four doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

Andrus has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Andrus has picked up an RBI in 17.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In nine games this year (23.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 22 .278 AVG .156 .371 OBP .224 .352 SLG .195 4 XBH 1 0 HR 1 6 RBI 7 10/8 K/BB 16/4 3 SB 2 Home Away 17 GP 22 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (50.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.5%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (13.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.6%)

