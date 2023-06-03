Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gavin Sheets, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, June 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is hitting .240 with two doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- Sheets has had a hit in 24 of 43 games this season (55.8%), including multiple hits four times (9.3%).
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.3%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Sheets has driven in a run in 12 games this year (27.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (34.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|.276
|AVG
|.267
|.333
|OBP
|.353
|.379
|SLG
|.489
|1
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|5
|6/3
|K/BB
|8/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (57.1%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (9.5%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Lorenzen (2-2) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
