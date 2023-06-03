Gavin Sheets, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, June 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is hitting .240 with two doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Sheets has had a hit in 24 of 43 games this season (55.8%), including multiple hits four times (9.3%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.3%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).

Sheets has driven in a run in 12 games this year (27.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 15 games this year (34.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 15 .276 AVG .267 .333 OBP .353 .379 SLG .489 1 XBH 4 1 HR 3 7 RBI 5 6/3 K/BB 8/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 21 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.5%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings