The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.388) this season, fueled by 54 hits.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 93rd in slugging.

In 35 of 55 games this season (63.6%) Happ has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (27.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Happ has driven in a run in 15 games this season (27.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.5%.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .253 AVG .364 .391 OBP .471 .387 SLG .582 6 XBH 8 2 HR 2 9 RBI 9 22/17 K/BB 11/12 2 SB 2 Home Away 30 GP 25 20 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (24.0%) 2 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

