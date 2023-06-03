The Minnesota Lynx (0-6) visit the Washington Mystics (3-2) one game after Napheesa Collier scored 30 points in the Lynx's 89-84 loss to the Sun. This contest airs on NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSN at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Lynx vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Mystics

Minnesota's 78.3 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 75 Washington gives up.

Minnesota has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 39% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The Lynx are 0-4 when they shoot higher than 39% from the field.

Minnesota is knocking down 32.5% of its shots from three-point distance, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the 28.2% Washington's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Lynx are 0-4 in games when the team makes more than 28.2% of their three-point attempts.

Washington averages 35.2 rebounds a contest, 1.2 more rebounds per game than Minnesota's average.

Lynx Injuries