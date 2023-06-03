On Saturday, Nico Hoerner (hitting .231 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner is hitting .286 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 31st in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.

Hoerner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .211 with one homer.

Hoerner has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 15 games this season (31.3%), Hoerner has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 22 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .322 AVG .277 .352 OBP .342 .448 SLG .323 6 XBH 3 2 HR 0 15 RBI 4 6/3 K/BB 11/6 6 SB 5 Home Away 29 GP 19 23 (79.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (73.7%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%) 15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (21.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings