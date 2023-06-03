Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Patrick Wisdom (batting .094 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago with 34 hits, batting .207 this season with 21 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 155th, his on-base percentage ranks 147th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
- In 23 of 49 games this season (46.9%) Wisdom has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (18.4%).
- He has gone deep in 11 games this season (22.4%), leaving the park in 7.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Wisdom has had at least one RBI in 26.5% of his games this year (13 of 49), with more than one RBI eight times (16.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 44.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.161
|AVG
|.310
|.299
|OBP
|.375
|.446
|SLG
|.759
|6
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|8
|RBI
|15
|25/11
|K/BB
|20/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (50.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Padres give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Darvish (3-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.61, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .244 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.