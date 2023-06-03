On Saturday, Tucker Barnhart (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Explore More About This Game

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

  • Barnhart has a double and eight walks while hitting .164.
  • Barnhart has gotten a hit in eight of 26 games this season (30.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 26 games this season.
  • Barnhart has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of 26 games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
.192 AVG .167
.222 OBP .273
.192 SLG .222
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 1
11/1 K/BB 5/2
0 SB 0
16 GP 10
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Darvish (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.61 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 4.61 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
