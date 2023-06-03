Dylan Cease and Michael Lorenzen are the projected starters when the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers play on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The favored White Sox have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +140. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -165 +140 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the White Sox and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The White Sox have a record of 4-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox are 14-10 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.3% of those games).

Chicago has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in just two games this season, which it won both.

Based on this game's moneyline, the White Sox have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Chicago has played in 59 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-26-4).

The White Sox are 4-4-0 ATS this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-15 10-20 9-18 15-17 19-27 5-8

