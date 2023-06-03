The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn will square off against the Detroit Tigers and Zack Short on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox are 19th in baseball with 60 home runs. They average one per game.

Chicago ranks 22nd in MLB, slugging .390.

The White Sox's .241 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.

Chicago ranks 17th in runs scored with 254 (4.3 per game).

The White Sox are 28th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .298.

The White Sox strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.

Chicago's 4.87 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.402).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.88 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

Cease has five quality starts this season.

Cease is trying to secure his 10th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Away Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez 5/29/2023 Angels L 6-4 Home Michael Kopech Griffin Canning 5/30/2023 Angels W 7-3 Home Lucas Giolito Tyler Anderson 5/31/2023 Angels L 12-5 Home Lance Lynn Jaime Barria 6/2/2023 Tigers W 3-0 Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 6/3/2023 Tigers - Home Dylan Cease Michael Lorenzen 6/4/2023 Tigers - Home Michael Kopech Matthew Boyd 6/6/2023 Yankees - Away Lucas Giolito Nestor Cortes Jr. 6/7/2023 Yankees - Away Lance Lynn Clarke Schmidt 6/8/2023 Yankees - Away Mike Clevinger Luis Severino 6/9/2023 Marlins - Home Dylan Cease Eury Pérez

