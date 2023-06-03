Spencer Torkelson and Andrew Vaughn are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday (at 2:10 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Cease Stats

Dylan Cease (3-3) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 13th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in 12 chances this season.

In 12 starts, Cease has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

The 27-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 59th, 1.404 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Cease Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers May. 28 4.0 4 4 4 8 4 at Guardians May. 23 6.0 5 2 2 3 2 vs. Guardians May. 18 6.1 5 3 3 3 1 vs. Astros May. 13 6.0 4 0 0 5 2 at Royals May. 8 5.0 9 7 7 6 1

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 21 walks and 39 RBI (55 total hits).

He's slashing .256/.336/.442 on the season.

Vaughn will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .351 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Angels May. 30 2-for-3 1 0 3 4 vs. Angels May. 29 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 at Tigers May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has put up 54 hits with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .256/.311/.512 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels May. 30 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Angels May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 13 doubles, four home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI (48 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashed .239/.322/.363 so far this year.

Torkelson hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Rangers May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 30 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has seven doubles, four home runs, 24 walks and 10 RBI (38 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .279/.390/.419 so far this season.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 2

