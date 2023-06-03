The Chicago White Sox (24-35) will look for Eloy Jimenez to prolong a 13-game hitting streak versus the Detroit Tigers (26-29) on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Dylan Cease (3-3) to the mound, while Michael Lorenzen (2-2) will get the nod for the Tigers.

White Sox vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.88 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (2-2, 3.50 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

The White Sox's Cease (3-3) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed four innings while giving up four earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 4.88 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .241.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Cease has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

Dylan Cease vs. Tigers

The Tigers are batting .229 this season, 26th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .353 (28th in the league) with 46 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Tigers to go 4-for-16 with a double, a home run and four RBI in four innings this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

Lorenzen gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing two hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .228 batting average against him.

Lorenzen has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Lorenzen is looking for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per start.

Michael Lorenzen vs. White Sox

The opposing White Sox offense has a collective .241 batting average, and is 14th in the league with 484 total hits and 17th in MLB play with 254 runs scored. They have the 22nd-ranked slugging percentage (.390) and are 19th in all of MLB with 60 home runs.

Lorenzen has thrown 6 2/3 innings without giving up an earned run on two hits, while striking out four against the White Sox this season.

