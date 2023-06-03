Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yan Gomes -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 93 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on June 3 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Discover More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .263 with a double, six home runs and four walks.
- Gomes has gotten a hit in 19 of 33 games this season (57.6%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (21.2%).
- Looking at the 33 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (15.2%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (45.5%), with two or more RBI in three of them (9.1%).
- In 12 games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.375
|AVG
|.258
|.381
|OBP
|.303
|.700
|SLG
|.452
|5
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|5
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (47.1%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (23.5%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (41.2%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.87 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Darvish (3-4) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 4.61 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
