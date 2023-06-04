The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.125 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 5:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is batting .270 with three doubles, nine home runs and five walks.

In 14 of 20 games this year (70.0%) Morel has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

Looking at the 20 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (45.0%), and in 11.4% of his trips to the dish.

Morel has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 60.0% of his games this season (12 of 20), he has scored, and in four of those games (20.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (90.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (70.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (70.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings