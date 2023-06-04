Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres square off against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at 5:30 PM ET in the third game of a four-game series.

The favored Padres have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at -110. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to the total, the Cubs and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

The Cubs' ATS record is 4-4-0 over their last 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in eight of those contests). Chicago's last five games have finished below the set point total, and the average total in that run was 8.3.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won in 12, or 42.9%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has won 12 of its 28 games, or 42.9%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 29 of its 57 opportunities.

In eight games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 4-4-0 against the spread.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-16 10-16 10-17 15-15 15-26 10-6

