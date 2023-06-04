Nico Hoerner and Juan Soto are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres play at PETCO Park on Sunday (at 5:30 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cubs vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 58 hits with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs, 16 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashed .282/.338/.388 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays May. 31 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Rays May. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rays May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has put up 60 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .276/.372/.433 so far this year.

Swanson brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 3 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 2 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Rays May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays May. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson or other Cubs players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Soto Stats

Soto has 50 hits with 15 doubles, 10 home runs, 55 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.422/.487 on the season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 30 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 1

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has eight doubles, seven home runs, 25 walks and 21 RBI (54 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashed .252/.337/.388 so far this year.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Marlins May. 31 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts or other Padres players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.