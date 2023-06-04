Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Padres on June 4, 2023
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Nico Hoerner and Juan Soto are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres play at PETCO Park on Sunday (at 5:30 PM ET).
Cubs vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: SDPA
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 58 hits with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs, 16 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He's slashed .282/.338/.388 so far this season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Jun. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 31
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rays
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Dansby Swanson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Swanson Stats
- Dansby Swanson has put up 60 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .276/.372/.433 so far this year.
- Swanson brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.
Swanson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Jun. 3
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 2
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 50 hits with 15 doubles, 10 home runs, 55 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .256/.422/.487 on the season.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Bogaerts Stats
- Xander Bogaerts has eight doubles, seven home runs, 25 walks and 21 RBI (54 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .252/.337/.388 so far this year.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 31
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
