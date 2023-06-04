Elvis Andrus -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus is batting .199 with four doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
  • Andrus has picked up a hit in 52.5% of his 40 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.5% of them.
  • He has gone deep in just one game this year.
  • Andrus has picked up an RBI in 17.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in nine of 40 games (22.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 22
.278 AVG .156
.371 OBP .224
.352 SLG .195
4 XBH 1
0 HR 1
6 RBI 7
10/8 K/BB 16/4
3 SB 2
Home Away
18 GP 22
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (50.0%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.5%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (13.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.96 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.96, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .249 batting average against him.
