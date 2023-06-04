Jake Burger, with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and seven walks while batting .266.
  • In 52.4% of his 42 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 26.2% of his games this year, and 7.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Burger has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (19.0%).
  • He has scored in 19 of 42 games (45.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
.275 AVG .148
.348 OBP .258
.800 SLG .333
9 XBH 3
6 HR 1
12 RBI 2
10/5 K/BB 14/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 17
16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (35.3%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%)
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (11.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
  • The Tigers rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Tigers will send Boyd (3-4) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.96 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last time out was on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.96, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
