Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jake Burger, with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and seven walks while batting .266.
- In 52.4% of his 42 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 26.2% of his games this year, and 7.9% of his plate appearances.
- Burger has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (19.0%).
- He has scored in 19 of 42 games (45.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.275
|AVG
|.148
|.348
|OBP
|.258
|.800
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|3
|6
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|2
|10/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|17
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (35.3%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|12 (48.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (11.8%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- The Tigers rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Boyd (3-4) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.96 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.96, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
