Luis Robert -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 92 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 54 hits, batting .251 this season with 28 extra-base hits.

He ranks 97th in batting average, 132nd in on base percentage, and 26th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Robert has gotten a hit in 35 of 57 games this season (61.4%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (26.3%).

He has gone deep in 21.1% of his games this year, and 5.5% of his plate appearances.

In 31.6% of his games this season, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season (45.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 21 .208 AVG .282 .311 OBP .330 .396 SLG .553 6 XBH 11 2 HR 6 7 RBI 14 13/6 K/BB 29/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 27 18 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (33.3%) 15 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (18.5%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings