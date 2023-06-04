Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Romy Gonzalez (.267 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-0) against the Tigers.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is hitting .216 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and a walk.
- This season, Gonzalez has tallied at least one hit in 13 of 28 games (46.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (10.7%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- Gonzalez has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (28.6%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (14.3%).
- In seven of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.143
|AVG
|.136
|.143
|OBP
|.136
|.286
|SLG
|.136
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|5/0
|K/BB
|9/0
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.40).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.96 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 5.96 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
