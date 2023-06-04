Seby Zavala -- batting .136 with a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field

Matthew Boyd

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala has a double, two home runs and four walks while batting .153.

This year, Zavala has totaled at least one hit in 11 of 29 games (37.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 29 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In six games this year, Zavala has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In four of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 .167 AVG .152 .211 OBP .200 .167 SLG .364 0 XBH 3 0 HR 2 0 RBI 4 7/1 K/BB 12/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 14 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (28.6%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings