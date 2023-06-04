Seby Zavala -- batting .136 with a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala has a double, two home runs and four walks while batting .153.
  • This year, Zavala has totaled at least one hit in 11 of 29 games (37.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 29 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In six games this year, Zavala has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In four of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 10
.167 AVG .152
.211 OBP .200
.167 SLG .364
0 XBH 3
0 HR 2
0 RBI 4
7/1 K/BB 12/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 14
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (28.6%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.96 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.96, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.