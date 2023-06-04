The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson and his .415 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is batting .268 with eight doubles and nine walks.
  • Anderson has had a hit in 27 of 41 games this year (65.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (26.8%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 41 games this year.
  • In nine games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season (13 of 41), with two or more runs four times (9.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 13
.182 AVG .298
.250 OBP .344
.182 SLG .386
0 XBH 5
0 HR 0
3 RBI 2
6/2 K/BB 12/4
0 SB 5
Home Away
20 GP 21
12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.40).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Boyd (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.96 ERA in 48 1/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 5.96 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.