Sunday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (25-35) and the Detroit Tigers (26-30) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the White Sox securing the victory. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on June 4.

The probable pitchers are Michael Kopech (3-5) for the White Sox and Matthew Boyd (3-4) for the Tigers.

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is White Sox 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The White Sox have four wins against the spread in their last eight chances.

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 15, or 60%, of those games.

Chicago has played as favorites of -175 or more twice this season and won both games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 63.6% chance to win.

Chicago has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 256 (4.3 per game).

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.79).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule