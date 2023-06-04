Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Tigers on June 4, 2023
Zach McKinstry and Andrew Vaughn are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday (at 2:10 PM ET).
White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Michael Kopech Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Kopech Stats
- Michael Kopech (3-5) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 12th start of the season.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Kopech has made eight starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.52 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.249 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 17th.
Kopech Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Angels
|May. 29
|4.1
|5
|4
|4
|10
|2
|at Guardians
|May. 24
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|vs. Royals
|May. 19
|8.0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 12
|4.2
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|at Reds
|May. 7
|6.0
|8
|4
|4
|2
|1
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has put up 56 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.
- He's slashing .257/.336/.440 on the season.
- Vaughn will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .361 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Angels
|May. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|3
|4
|vs. Angels
|May. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has 54 hits with 15 doubles, 13 home runs, 12 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .251/.306/.502 so far this season.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 30
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Zach McKinstry Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
McKinstry Stats
- McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs, 24 walks and 10 RBI (39 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .279/.387/.429 so far this season.
McKinstry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Torkelson Stats
- Spencer Torkelson has 13 doubles, four home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI (48 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .234/.316/.356 so far this year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
