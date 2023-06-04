The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.176 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 5:30 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .263 with a double, six home runs and four walks.

Gomes has gotten at least one hit in 57.6% of his games this year (19 of 33), with at least two hits seven times (21.2%).

In five games this season, he has homered (15.2%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (45.5%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (9.1%).

In 12 games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .375 AVG .258 .381 OBP .303 .700 SLG .452 5 XBH 2 4 HR 2 10 RBI 5 4/1 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 17 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (23.5%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (41.2%)

Padres Pitching Rankings