Christopher Morel -- .103 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on June 5 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has three doubles, nine home runs and seven walks while batting .267.

Morel has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (14 of 21), with at least two hits five times (23.8%).

Looking at the 21 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (42.9%), and in 11% of his trips to the plate.

Morel has had at least one RBI in 47.6% of his games this year (10 of 21), with more than one RBI four times (19.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 games this season (61.9%), including four multi-run games (19.0%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (90.9%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (63.6%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (63.6%)

