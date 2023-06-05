Cubs vs. Padres Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 5
The San Diego Padres (27-32) square off against the Chicago Cubs (26-32) on Monday at PETCO Park, at 9:10 PM ET.
The probable starters are Blake Snell (1-6) for the Padres and Kyle Hendricks (0-1) for the Cubs.
Cubs vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (1-6, 4.66 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (0-1, 3.86 ERA)
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks
- Hendricks (0-1) makes the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In two games this season, he has a 3.86 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .324 against him.
- Hendricks has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this season heading into this outing.
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell
- Snell (1-6) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 12th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing three hits.
- The 30-year-old has pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 5.5 walks per nine across 11 games.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Snell has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Blake Snell vs. Cubs
- The Cubs rank 13th in MLB with a .251 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 14th in the league (.408) and 70 home runs.
- The Cubs have gone 4-for-18 with a home run and two RBI in five innings this season against the left-hander.
