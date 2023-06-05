The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .434, fueled by 21 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.

Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this season (35 of 57), with at least two hits 17 times (29.8%).

In 10.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson has driven in a run in 18 games this year (31.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .301 AVG .271 .383 OBP .403 .446 SLG .390 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 12 RBI 3 21/11 K/BB 17/13 1 SB 2 Home Away 30 GP 27 20 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (55.6%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 3 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (22.2%)

Padres Pitching Rankings