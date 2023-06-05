Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .383 this season while batting .268 with 39 walks and 19 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 105th in slugging.
- Happ has had a hit in 36 of 57 games this season (63.2%), including multiple hits 15 times (26.3%).
- He has gone deep in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 57), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 15 games this year (26.3%), Happ has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 16 of 57 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.253
|AVG
|.364
|.391
|OBP
|.471
|.387
|SLG
|.582
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|22/17
|K/BB
|11/12
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|20 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (59.3%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (33.3%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (22.2%)
|2 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.4%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.9%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (1-6 with a 4.66 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.66, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
